Vingroup begins construction its EV battery manufacturing factory

The People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province and Vingroup officially started construction of the VinES Battery Manufacturing Factory in the Vung Ang Economic Zone (Ha Tinh).

The facility is backed by approximately US$173.7 million (VND 4,000 billion) in investments and is being developed on 8 hectares in its initial phase. The establishment of this factory represents an important milestone in VinFast's strategy of self-production and supply of batteries with global standards for its electric vehicles.

More particularly, VinES Battery Manufacturing Factory will provide lithium batteries for VinFast's electric cars and buses. In Phase One, the factory will scale 8 hectares, funded by a total investment of more than US$173.7 million. The entire infrastructure of the factory, including a casting shop, a welding shop, and a packaging (battery pack) shop, is designed to produce 100,000 battery packs per year. Phase Two of the factory, on the other hand, will expand production to include battery cells manufacturing and upgrade capacity to 1 million battery packs per year, according to the group's press release on December 12.

The group proudly announced that VinES Battery Manufacturing Factory is the very first and most advanced battery plant in Vietnam will be equipped with European and American-standard technologies that boast an astounding workflow automation rate of 80%. Vingroup is also working with strategic partners, including the world's leading companies in pioneering technologies for the production of electric vehicle batteries.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on December 12, VP & CEO of Vingroup Nguyen Viet Quang, said, "The research and construction of this battery manufacturing factory in the Vung Ang Economic Zone reflect our efforts to establish a clean energy ecosystem that contributes to the localization of VinFast's supply. Furthermore, we have been promoting collaboration with many prestigious partners around the world, including firms in the US, Israel, Taiwan, China, and more, to research, develop and apply cutting-edge battery technologies such as super-fast charging, 100% solid-state batteries, and highly advanced battery materials."

The construction of the VinES Battery Manufacturing Factory is well aligned to Vingroup's "three-pillars" battery strategy, including procuring batteries from the world's top manufacturers, collaborating with partners to produce the world's best batteries, and conducting in-house research and development for battery production.

Holding on to its mission, VinFast is one step nearer to its goal of becoming a global smart electric vehicle company. With this, VinFast will be able to provide a wide range of batteries that are suitable for each of its electric vehicle lines, fulfill growing demands in the Vietnamese and global markets. The importance of this battery factory in VinFast's global expansion plan is especially significant given its recent introduction of two electric car models, the VF e35 and VF e36, at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November.

According to the vice chairwoman of Vingroup and the vice-chair of the board members of VinFast Thai Thi Thanh Hai, "This is in the focus of VinFast's localization strategy of supply. The strategy enables us to own our supply chain of batteries and parts and to keep VinFast at the forefront of battery technology innovation. This, in turn, helps us provide high-quality products at reasonable prices and drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution."

Once operational, the project is expected to attract thousands of domestic and foreign workers and contribute to accelerating industrial production in Ha Tinh Province.