Vingroup expands EV investments

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Vietnam-based Vingroup is set to invest US$300 million in the US to prepare for the release of its newest electric bicycles and vehicles in the country, according to the Vietnamese government data.

Vingroup also invested US$32 million in three projects in Europe and North America, respectively in France, the Netherlands and Canada. The company has also recently invested US$20.5 million in Singapore.