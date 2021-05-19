Vingroup reports staggering growth in 1Q21 earnings

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Vietnam-based conglomerate Vingroup has reported net profits of VND2.1 trillion (US$90.84 million) for the first quarter of 2021, up 5-fold on year thanks to strong sales from its real estate, Vinfast automobile and Vsmart smartphone businesses.

The company saw consolidated revenues of VND23.3 trillion for the quarter, up 52% on year. Vingroup has also begun developing and manufacturing IT components, battery and electric motors and will push to enhance the proportion of local production to ensure high quality supply.