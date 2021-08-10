中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    BYD reportedly to supply Tesla with EV battery packs assembled from blade LFP cells
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    China-based electric vehicle (EV) and battery pack maker BYD will reportedly supply EV-use battery packs using in-house-produced blade LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells to Tesla beginning second-quarter 2022, according to China-based media reports.

    BYD has adopted such battery packs for all of its new EV models and has also provided them for Chinese, European and South Korean EV vendors, the reports said.

    Tesla in second-half 2020 adopted LFP battery packs produced by Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) for Model 3 produced in China specifically for the Chinese market, the reports noted.

    As Tesla has extended sales of Models 3 and Y equipped with LFP batteries from China to other markets, its procurement of blade LFP cell-based battery packs from BYD is to secure stable supply of such battery packs although BYD is its competitor in the global EV market, the sources noted.

