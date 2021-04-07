Nanya sees 1Q21 revenue hit 10-quarter high

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology saw its revenue hit a 10-quarter high of NT$17.73 billion (US$622.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Nanya reported revenue climbed 10.7% on month and 19.6% from a year earlier to NT$6.41 billion in March 2021. Revenue for the first quarter represented a 20.1% sequential rise.

The DRAM market's undersupply has boosted chip prices, which buoyed Nanya's sales performance during the quarter. DRAM prices are expected to continue their rally in the second quarter, company president Pei-Ing Lee was quoted as saying in previous reports.

Memory module house Adata Technology also enjoyed sequential and on-year increases in first-quarter revenue. The company saw its revenue hit a 31-month high of NT$3.35 billion in March 2021, with revenue for the first quarter increasing 3.3% on quarter and 325.7% from a year ago to nearly NT$9.1 billion.

Of Adata's first-quarter revenue, SSD products accounted for 40.36% followed by DRAM modules with 40.09%. Rising DRAM ASPs and a ramp-up in SSD shipments would boost Adata's first-quarter revenue to outperform the prior quarter's level, the company was quoted as saying in previous reports.

Adata expects DRAM prices to rise at a faster pace in the second quarter, while NAND flash prices will begin to rise thanks to rising demand for high-density SSDs.