Rohm ramping up SiC power device output

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Rohm recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at its Apollo plant in Chikugo, Japan. The facility is to enhance the company's production capacity for SiC power devices, according to the specialty chip vendor.

Rohm expects to start operating the new facility in 2022. The company said that since January 2021, it has been installing new production equipment for additional SiC power device output.

Rohm added it has also strengthened its business continuity management system by introducing various disaster countermeasures.

Since 2010, Rohm has been mass producing SiC power devices including SiC SBDs and MOSFETs. The company claimed it continues to lead the industry in technological development, such as by introducing the industry's first full SiC power modules and SiC trench MOSFETs.