中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 16, 2021
    03:33
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China market: iPhone sales slowing down
    5h 2min ago
    Topco upbeat about silicone materials demand in 2022
    5h 8min ago
    Ibase eyeing return to growth track
    5h 15min ago
    Taiwan chipmakers gearing up for compound semiconductors
    5h 24min ago
    Amtran expects flat or slight sales growth in 2022
    5h 35min ago
    Daxin expects to run new plant for semiconductor materials in 3Q22
    5h 41min ago
    Acton warns of potential cutback in orders
    5h 55min ago
    GlobalWafers sees no signs of demand reversal
    6h 13min ago
    Laster Tech to raise NT$550 million for site expansion
    6h 38min ago
    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out
    6h 39min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Rohm to build facility in Malaysia to increase capacity of analog LSIs, transistors

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Rohm and Rohm Wako have announced a plan to build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors to meet growing demand.

    The Rohm Group said it continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. The Malaysian subsidiary, RWEM, had also constructed a production facility in 2016, which commenced operation in April 2017, and has since been increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors such as diodes.

    The new facility to be constructed at RWEM's present site is a response to the strong demand for semiconductors, promoting multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors, said Rohm. The construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times.

    Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have three stories and a total floor area of 29,580 square meters, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August 2023. The new building will be equipped with various energy-saving technologies to reduce the environmental impact (expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 15% compared to the previous), said Rohm.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Analog capacity Japan Malaysia Rohm
    Related stories
    May 31
    Rohm to spend JPY400 billion on future expansion
    Jan 22
    Rohm ramping up SiC power device output
    Oct 8, 2020
    Rohm rolls out ultra-compact MOSFET for automotive applications
    Oct 17, 2019
    Rohm sees opportunities in supply chain transformation
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021