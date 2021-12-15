Rohm to build facility in Malaysia to increase capacity of analog LSIs, transistors

Rohm and Rohm Wako have announced a plan to build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors to meet growing demand.

The Rohm Group said it continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. The Malaysian subsidiary, RWEM, had also constructed a production facility in 2016, which commenced operation in April 2017, and has since been increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors such as diodes.

The new facility to be constructed at RWEM's present site is a response to the strong demand for semiconductors, promoting multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors, said Rohm. The construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times.

Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have three stories and a total floor area of 29,580 square meters, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August 2023. The new building will be equipped with various energy-saving technologies to reduce the environmental impact (expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 15% compared to the previous), said Rohm.