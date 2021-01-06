SiC components to fill 25% of automotive power semiconductor by 2025, says Digitimes Research

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

SiC (silicon carbide) components pomise great potentials in EV applications, and are expected to account for 25% of automotive power semiconductor by 2025, according to Digitimes Research.

There are now conductive SiC substrates and semi-insulating ones available in the market - the former mainly for manufacturing power components promising a larger market scale than the latter, which is mainly for communication components.

Conductive SiC components see the largest growth potential in EV applications, as countries are offering incentives to encourage production and use of EVs while tightening restrictions on carbon emissions and even readying timetable for banning sales of oil-fueled vehicles. Digitimes Research estimates that total global sales of EVs will approach 10 million units by 2025, which will drive up demand for SiC power components.

Conductive SiC components can resist high temperature and voltage, consume low energy, increase driving endurance of EVs, and reduce the costs of systems, all serving to boost their penetration in EVs.

Major IDMs including Cree, Rohm, STMicrolectronics and Infineon are all strengthening their deployments in the segment, and more and more Chinese firms are also jumping on the bandwagon under government policy support for developing third-generation semiconductor materials.



