Bits + chips
GaN-on-SiC application to 5G base stations ramping up in US, Europe
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Vendors in the US and Europe are ramping up application of third-generation semiconductor materials including SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN to 5G base stations and EVs, according to industry sources.

Among third-generation semiconductors, GaN-on-SiC is believed to see fastest and most comprehensive application to 5G base stations, the sources said, but the supply of SiC substrates has been dominated by US vendors Cree and II-VI though it is relatively easier to source GaN material.

Mainly affected by US-China trade tensions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has seen orders for its 5G base stations vaporize in many regions of the world, sending its upstream supply chain partners facing invenstory pressure, the sources said.

The orders lost by Huawei are expected to shift to telecom equipment vendors in the US and Europe. This, coupled with their more-comprehensive SiC supply chain, is expected to significantly boost application of GaN-on-SiC components to 5G base stations in the regions in 2021 although the actual progress of the infrastructure construction may be affected by the resurging pandemic there, the sources said.

As Tesla has adopted SiC MOSFETs to power inverters of its Model 3 EVs, other automakers or first-tier OEMs are expected to follow suit and competition for the supply of SiC will heat up further, the sources added.

