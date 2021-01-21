EUV equipment to boost ASML sales in 2021

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

With TSMC and Samsung Electronics stepping up the development of their sub-5nm process technologies, ASML will continue to see strong extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment sales boost its overall revenue this year, according to market sources.

TSMC is expected to acquire about 18 sets of EUV equipment in 2021, said the sources, adding that Samsung and Intel will also make further purchases of such tools to advance their manufacturing technologies.

ASML has announced net sales of EUR4.3 billion (US$5.22 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020, which came above its guidance. The company sold nine of its new EUV machines in the quarter and received orders for six more, which represented EUR1.1 billion.

ASML reported net sales for all of 2020 reached EUR14 billion, including EUR4.5 billion from sales of 31 EUV systems. "For ASML, 2020 was a year of strong growth, both in sales and in profitability," said company president and CEO Peter Wennink.

ASML saw its net income climb to a record high of EUR3.6 billion in 2020.

"For 2021, we expect another year of growth driven by strong logic demand and continued recovery in memory," Wennink continued. "The build out of the digital infrastructure and the continued technology innovation is relevant to the consumer, automotive and industrial markets and drives demand across our entire product portfolio."

ASML estimated first-quarter revenue at between EUR3.9 billion and EUR4.1 billion with a gross margin of 50-51%.