Bits + chips
Fab toolmaker Marketech sees orders swell
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Fab toolmaker Marketech International has seen its backlog of orders reach a record NT$25.6 billion (US$908.8 million), according to industry sources.

TSMC is reportedly Marketech's biggest client, accounting for over 30% of the equipment supplier's total revenue.

TSMC has stepped up its pace of equipment orders for capacity expansion at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, as well as a new site for 2nm and more advanced manufacturing process R&D and production in the Baoshan area in Hsinchu, the sources indicated.

Orders from TSMC are expected to boost Marketech's sales over the next three years, the sources said, adding Marketech is also ASML's contract production partner for EUV modules, and has enjoyed strong demand from the Netherlands-based vendor.

Marketech saw its profits for the first three quarters of 2020 already outpace those for all of last year. The chipmaking equipment supplier's revenues for January-November 2020 grew 4.9% from a year earlier to NT$22.56 billion.

