    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    Tech Chips + Components

    ASML expects limited impact from Berlin factory fire

    Mavis Tsai, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    ASML has provided an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3, and expects the incident to have a limited impact on production this year.

    ASML indicated its metrology and inspection output plans are not affected as they do not contain any components made in Berlin. The manufacturing of DUV components has restarted, meanwhile, it continued. "Although there was some disruption regarding components for DUV, we expect to remediate this in such a way that it will not affect our output and revenue plan."

    As to EUV, "the fire affected part of the production area of the wafer clamp, a module in our EUV systems," ASML indicated. The company noted it is still in the process of completing the recovery plan for this production area. ASML is still determining how to minimize any potential impact for its EUV customers, it added.

    The fire occurred in a part of one production building on ASML's site in Berlin and the smoke partly impacted an adjacent building. "We have been able to resume production in parts of these buildings already," ASML said. "The other buildings on the site have not been affected and are fully operational."

    ASML said that its impact assessment of the damage is ongoing, and the company will provide a further update on the incident at its fourth-quarter earnings on January 19.

