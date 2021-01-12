Mobile + telecom
New iPhone sales in China reach nearly 18 million units in 4Q20
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the China market were higher than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching 18 million units for an over 20% market share, according to data available from the local media.

The article you are trying to open requires News database subscription. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Taiwan notebook ODMs
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  2. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
  3. AI makes RPA intelligent
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.