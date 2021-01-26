China smartphone vendors in hardware specs competition

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based handset brands have triggered a new round of hardware specification competition seeking to expand their market shares globally, according to industry sources.

Among the vendors, Xiaomi has been focusing on developing models equipped with multiple lenses to optimize photography experience and performance, said the sources.

About 70% of new smartphones launched by Xiaomi recently come with four camera lenses, as the firm moves to ramp up the shipment ratio of midrange to high-end models, added the sources.

The sources said more brands will also adopt the multiple-lens form factor for their mid-tier or even entry-level smartphones.

On the other hand, Oppo has announced that it will build a new R&D center in Xian, China to develop new technologies and new smartphone series. It currently operates R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Xian and Chengdu in China, and another in India.

Oppo shipped about 120 million smartphones worldwide in 2020 and aims to ramp up its shipments in 2021.

Oppo was fifth in the global smartphone vendor rankings in 2020, trailing after Samsung Electronics, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi.