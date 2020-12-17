Displays
OLED panel suppliers to see major gains from iPhone next year, says report
Amy Fan, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Amid optimism about iPhone shipments in 2021, Samsung Display and LG Display (LGD), the two major Korean manufacturers supplying OLED for Apple's smartphones, are expected to see significant growth next year.

TheElec has cited industry sources as estimating 2021 OLED-equipped iPhone shipments at 160-180 million units, including the next-gbeneration iPhone to be launched next year, compared to the estimated 100 million units shipped in 2020. Apple's iPhone 12 series is fully equipped with OLED panels, and the next-generation iPhone series is expected also to be so.

Samsung Display is currently the main supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone. It is estimated that in 2021, Apple will ship 180 million OLED phones, of which nearly 80% will be supplied by Samsung Display (140 million units), with LGD to supply 30 million units. BOE may take 10 million units.

