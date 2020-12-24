Chinese brands to launch new 5G phones to compete with iPhone 12

TSMC sees promising demand from Apple for advanced process manufacturing 1min ago in Before Going to Press

Yageo-affiliated companies announce equity transfer deals 1h 41min ago in Before Going to Press

MEMS sensor supply falling short 2h 7min ago in Before Going to Press

WinWay to expand production capacity for high-end IC test sockets 2h 16min ago in Before Going to Press

PCB makers expect shipments for new-gen servers to pick up in 2Q21 2h 21min ago in Before Going to Press

Notebook component suppliers continue to see orders ramp up 2h 21min ago in Before Going to Press