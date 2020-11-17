Components demand for iPhone 12 Pro series gaining momentum

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Component shipment momentum for iPhone 12 series continues to strengthen, with order visibility for VCM (voice coil motor) components for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models clear through at least the end of 2020, according to VCM supply chain sources.

Japan's Alps and Mitsumi are now the two major VCM suppliers for iPhone devices, and their overall shipments for iPhone 12 series will be higher than for iPhone 11 lineup, the sources said, adding that their Taiwanese contract producers including Audix are busy processing VCM orders from the Japanese vendors.

The sources continued one iPhone requires 4-6 VCM devices for camera module, and stronger-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max has kept suppliers of VCMs and other components busy fulfilling shipments.

Taiwan's Largan Digital, an affiliate of camera lens vendor Largan Precision, is reportedly actively engaged in the development of VCM modules seeking to venture into the supply chain for the next-generation iPhone devices in 2021, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's GaAS foundry Win Semiconductors and epi wafer vendor Visual Photonics Epitaxy are expected to maintain strong revenue growth momentum in the fourth quarter as they have indirectly cut into the supply chain for direct ToF LiDAR scanners for iPhone 12 Pro series, processing orders for VCSEls and 5G PAs from IDMs Broadcom and Skyworks.