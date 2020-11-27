Supply of iPhone 12 Pro tight in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Sales of the iPhone 12 Pro have been higher than expected in the Taiwan market since its launch, with the current supplies of the model lagging demand by 40%, and it will take about one month to fill the gap, according to sources from local retail channels.

Strong sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and other iPhone 12 models have helped lift the penetration of 5G phones in Taiwan, said the sources, expecting the numbers of 5G service subscribers in the local market to reach over one million by year-end 2020.

Despite robust demand for the iPhone 12 lineup, smartphone shipments in the local market remained low at around 480,000 units in October, according to data compiled by the channels.

The booming stay-at-home economy has prompted people to opt for TVs, PCs, and other products to support their daily activities, weakening smartphone sales, said Andy TU, senior vice president of consumer business at Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET).

Sales of 5G models are likely to pick up in 2021 thanks to the proliferation of 5G applications, and that will help rejuvenate the handset industry, Tu said.