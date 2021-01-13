Mobile + telecom
Oppo launches Reno 5 in Taiwan, as shipments not affected by component shortages
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based handset vendor Oppo has launched its 5G-enable Reno 5 series products in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin on January 16.

The vendor expects the new lineup, which includes the Reno 5 and the Reno 5 Pro, to further cement its market position in the local market. Oppo currently trails Apple and Samsung to take third place in the local handset market with about 10% share.

At the launch event for the Reno 5 series, Oppo also stated that its shipments, particularly the entry-level and mid-tier models, have not been affected by the shortages of some handset-use semiconductor components as it has taken countermeasures in advance.

The Reno 5, which features a 6.43-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, is available at NT$14,990 (US$536).

The Reno 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ CPU packed with 12GB of RAM and 218 of ROM. This model is priced at NT$20,990.

Oppo is also building its AIot ecosystem in Taiwan and promoting the Reno 5 series bundled with its Oppo Watch products.

Oppo launched the Reno 5 series smartphones in Taiwan

Photo: Company

