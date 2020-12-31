Development of 3nm process challenging TSMC, Samsung

TSMC and Samsung Electronics have both encountered different but critical bottlenecks in the development of their respective 3nm process technologies, according to industry sources.
As more Taiwanese companies relocate part of their supply chains from China to South and Southeast...
China market news coverage
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
Global large-size LCD panel shipments will fall at a CAGR of -0.3% 2020 through 2025, while shipments of small-to-medium-size...
Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's PC monitor shipments in the third quarter of 2020 grew 6.9% sequentially and 4.1% on year.
Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's TV shipments arrived at 8.46 million units in the third quarter of 2020, up 34.7% sequentially and up 11.9% on year.
Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets
Notebook and tablet shipments are both expected to increase from a year ago in 2020 due to demand from stay-at-home activities,...
Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in labor shortages and shipment disruptions in China's supply chain, but Digitimes Research...
Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices
The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted production and weakened consumer confidence, with all ICT sectors bracing for major declines...