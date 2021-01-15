TSMC on track to move 3nm process to risk production in 2021

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

TSMC is on track to move 3nm process technology to risk production in 2021 followed by volume production in the second half of 2022, according to the pure-play foundry.

"Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress," said TSMC CEO CC Wei at the company's earnings conference call on January 14. "We are seeing a much higher level of customer engagement for both HPC and smartphone application at N3 as compared with N5 and N7 at a similar stage."

TSMC also set its capex target at US$25-28 billion, far higher than the US$20-22 billion estimated mostly by market observers.

Asked if the capex hike is for outsourcing demand from Intel, Wei said the company does not comment on specific customers and orders.

TSMC's capex intensity remains high due to technology complexity, Wei said while answering questions at the conference. TSMC's spending on EUV lithography equipment for its technology advancements is part of the reasons behind the higher capex this year, Wei continued.

TSMC believes a higher level of capacity spending intensity is appropriate to capture future growth opportunities. The foundry has raised its CAGR target for revenue in US dollar term through 2025 to 10-15%.

In addition, TSMC disclosed its 3D SoIC (system-on-integrated chips) packaging technology will be ready for production in 2022. TSMC's SoIC technology will be first adopted for HPC applications.

TSMC expects revenue from its backend services to grow at a rate higher than the corporate average in the next few years. The foundry has been promoting its 3DFabric family of technologies consisting of the foundry's backend CoWoS and InFO 3D stacking, and SoIC for 3D heterogeneous integration.

"We observe chiplets are becoming an industry trend. We are working with several customers on 3DFabric to enable chiplet architecture," Wei noted.