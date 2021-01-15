Bits + chips
TSMC on track to move 3nm process to risk production in 2021
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

TSMC is on track to move 3nm process technology to risk production in 2021 followed by volume production in the second half of 2022, according to the pure-play foundry.

"Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress," said TSMC CEO CC Wei at the company's earnings conference call on January 14. "We are seeing a much higher level of customer engagement for both HPC and smartphone application at N3 as compared with N5 and N7 at a similar stage."

TSMC also set its capex target at US$25-28 billion, far higher than the US$20-22 billion estimated mostly by market observers.

Asked if the capex hike is for outsourcing demand from Intel, Wei said the company does not comment on specific customers and orders.

TSMC's capex intensity remains high due to technology complexity, Wei said while answering questions at the conference. TSMC's spending on EUV lithography equipment for its technology advancements is part of the reasons behind the higher capex this year, Wei continued.

TSMC believes a higher level of capacity spending intensity is appropriate to capture future growth opportunities. The foundry has raised its CAGR target for revenue in US dollar term through 2025 to 10-15%.

In addition, TSMC disclosed its 3D SoIC (system-on-integrated chips) packaging technology will be ready for production in 2022. TSMC's SoIC technology will be first adopted for HPC applications.

TSMC expects revenue from its backend services to grow at a rate higher than the corporate average in the next few years. The foundry has been promoting its 3DFabric family of technologies consisting of the foundry's backend CoWoS and InFO 3D stacking, and SoIC for 3D heterogeneous integration.

"We observe chiplets are becoming an industry trend. We are working with several customers on 3DFabric to enable chiplet architecture," Wei noted.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.