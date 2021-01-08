Bits + chips
Taiwan 2nd-tier IC design houses post record December sales
Cage Chao, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based second-tier fabless chipmakers including Advanced Power Electronics, Andes Technology, Elan Microelectronics, Fitipower Integrated Technology, M31 Technology and Sitronix Technology have all reported record-high sales for December 2020.

Alchip Technologies and Hycon Technology are also expected to see their December revenues reach the highest monthly level ever.

As demand from clients remains robust, Fitipower, Sitronix, Alchip, RDC and Hycon expect their revenues to enjoy sequential growths in the first quarter of 2021.

Market observers pointed out that first-tier fabless IC designers such as MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor, who have priority in supply from wafer foundries, already saw record revenues, gross margin and profitability in early second-half 2020, but most second-tier chipmakers did not get enough foundry support until fourth-quarter 2020 or first-quarter 2021.

