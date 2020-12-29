Bits + chips
Taiwan PCB makers set to enter domestic white-box 5G cell market
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB makers including Gold Circuit Electronics and Unitech are ready to deliver shipments to local makers of white-box 5G cell equipment, particularly O-RAN (open radio access network) facilities now increasingly needed domestically, according to industry sources.

The supply of PCBs for switches and other devices for core networks and 5G base stations has been dominated by China's Shennan Circuits and Wus Printed Circuit, and US-based TTM Technologies and Taiwan's PCB makers except GCE have little deployment in the segment, the sources said.

Most PCB vendors in Taiwan have been unable to cut into telecom equipment supply chains of Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia, but are poised to benefit from the availability of O-RAN architecture as they can easily offer PCB products for white-box O-RAN equipment, the sources continued.

Driven by lower cost for O-RAN equipment, telecom operators will be more willing to enforce massive installations of such equipment, promising business opportunities for second-tier or white-box equipment makers as well as PCB vendors and other supply chain players, the sources said, adding that such equipment will see fierce price competitions among suppliers in the long term.

Taiwan PCB makers are expected to focus their shipments for domestic 5G base stations on HDI boards that can transmit signals faster and entail lower loss than traditional multi-layer rigid boards, the sources added.

