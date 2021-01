Taiwan PCB output value hits record high in 2020

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The output of Taiwan's PCB industry grew 5.6% on year to a record high of NT$667.2 billion (US$23.83 billion) in 2020, bolstered by pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy in most of the year as well as robust shipments for new iPhones and automotive...