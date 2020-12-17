Bits + chips
PCB demand for 400G switches rising
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Demand for 400G network switches is trending upward and may fast take off in the next two years along with ever-expanding 5G infrastructure and terminal applications, which will significantly benefit PCB and CCL makers in Taiwan, according to industry sources.

As the penetration for 100G switches has reached a significant level, 400G models are very likely to see the largest growth momentum in the switch market in 2021-2022, driven by high-speed transmission requirement for terminal applications and the rapidly growing penetration 5G base stations, the sources said.

Taiwan's three major CCL suppliers Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology, and PCB makers including Gold Circuit Electronics have all had their products validated by switch makers over the past 2-3 years, and are ready to ramp up shipments to clients, noted the sources.

As higher transmission speed requires lower signal loss, ULL (ultra-low loss) CCL can best meet the requirement and will become the top-choice PCB material for 400G switches, the sources said, adding that the CCL suppliers will see their product mix and profitability improve notably on surging demand for 400G switches.

As 100G switches now usually adopt 26-layer rigid PCBs, 400G devices will see the layer count advance further to 32-36 involving highly sophisticated manufacturing technology beyond general PCB makers, the sources said.

HDI PCB, boasting high density and laser hole-drilling traits, is likely to gain momentum as a new option for high-end networking applications, the sources added.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
  2. China IC foundry output to continue growth in 2021, says Digitimes Research
  3. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.