CCL vendors cautious about 2021 shipments for 5G base stations in China

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's CCL makers are cautious about their shipments for 5G base station applications in 2021 as speculation is emerging that China may see lower numbers of such stations established next year than in 2020, according to industry sources.

In terms of 5G infrastructure construction, China is still leading with close to 700,000 base stations in 2020, and China's local supply chain expects the corresponding figure to surge to 800,000-100,000 in 2021, the sources said.

But as Huawei now supplies over 50% of 5G telecom equipment needed in China, doubts are mounting about how long the vendor's existing components inventory can support construction of 5G base stations in China given the tough US trade sanctions against the company, the sources continued.

CCL makers Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology have seen order visibility of only 1-2 months ahead for 5G base station applications, as their Chinese PCB clients Shennan Circuits and Wus Printed Circuit are conservative about shipments for such applications in 2021 although demand from the segment will trend up in the long term, the sources said.