Sigurd budgets NT$3.5 billion for 2021 capex

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Testing company Sigurd Microelectronics plans to budget NT$3.516 billion (US$124.9 million) in capex for 2021 to replace old equipment and expand production capacity, according to a resolution passed by the company's board of directors.

Market watchers believe the majority of Sigurd's capex is to respond to mainly robust demand for 5G related chips. The testing house has seen clear order visibility through the second quarter of 2021, with bright sales prospects for next year, the watchers said.

Sigurd is expected to post a double-digit revenue increase in 2021, when revenue generated from orders for 5G chips will account for 25% of the backend firm's total revenue, the watchers indicated.

Sigurd has reported consolidated revenue of NT$11.22 billion for the first 11 months of 2020, up 23.4% on year.