Sigurd counts on 5G chips for sustained growth in 2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Testing house Sigurd Microelectronics is optimistic about its business outlook for 2021, as testing demand for related chips for 5G phone, networking, automotive and AI applications will remain strong in the coming year.

The company's current testing capacity for 5G and networking chips is rather tight, as the segment is currently accounting for 15% of its total testing revenues and the ratio is likely to grow to 25% in 2021, according to company chairman Sidney Huang.

Sigurd will invest NT$900 million (US$31.54 million) in fourth-quarter 2020 for capacity ramps, catering to increasing demand from automotive and power management (PWM) IC sectors, in addition to 5G and networking chips, Huang revealed.

Total capex for 2020 will reach NT$5-6 billion.

The company is also focusing its R&D on developing 5G ATE (automated testing equipment) for 5G chips, burn-in testing solutions for automotive IC applications, and its in-house developed "test-in-tray" solutions.

It also plans to begin fulfilling testing orders supporting 5G mmWave technology, such as AiP (antenna-in-package) solutions, Huang revealed.

The company has reported net profit of NT$501 million for third-quarter 2020, up 37.6% on year, with an EPS of NT$1.19.

Its net profit for the first three quarters of 2020 surged 54.5% on year to NT$1.299 billion or an EPS of NT$3.08.

Sigurd chairman Sidney Huang

Photo: Julia Ho, Digitimes, November 2020