Sigurd sees clear order visibility through 1Q21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC testing specialist Sigurd Microelectronics has seen clear order visibility through the first quarter of 2021, with capacity utilization to stay high at 85-90%, according to industry sources.

Sigurd has increased its testing machines to 1,300 units to meet increasing testing demand for handset SoCs, networking chips, power management ICs, automotive chips, with order momentum turning strong due to 5G handset sales upturn and accelerated 5G infrastructure construction, apart from booming stay-at-home economy, the sources said.

The company successfully adjusted downward the ratio of testing business for Huawei/HiSilicon to only 5% from 10% before the US trade sanctions took effect in mid-September, and therefore suffered less after losing orders from the Chinese tech leader, the sources continued.

Sigurd's October revenues edged up 0.7% sequentially to the year's high of NT$1.154 billion (US$40.21 million), and January-October revenues spiked 22.13% on year to NT$100.067 billion, already higher than the whole-year revenues of NT$10.047 billion for 2019.