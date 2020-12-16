Backend firms see strong demand for DDI, NAND controller chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based backend houses have seen strong demand for display driver ICs and NAND flash controller chips, with clear order visibility through the second quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

Display driver IC backend specialists ChipMos Technologies and Chipbond Technology are operating at high capacity utilization, and they are giving service priority to those chipmakers who can simultaneously place orders for 8-inch COF process for large-size TV DDIs and for 12-inch COF and COG processes for smaller-size DDIs, the sources said.

Both firms will continue to see robust backend demand for TDDI chips, mainstream driver solutions for 5G handsets, in 2021, and are also expected to enjoy mounting demand for OLED DDI chips from Chinese handset vendors starting second-quarter next year,

Memory backend specialists including Powertech Technology, Orient Semiconductor Electronics and Walton Advanced Engineering have all seen clear order visibility through mid-2021, particularly for eMMCs (embedded multi-media cards) and SSDs, the sources said, adding Phison Electronics and others have released substaintial backend orders with the partners for eMMCs that integrate MCM (multi-chip module) and NAN D controller chips mainly for handset applications, as the modules have seen robust demand in fourth-quarter 2020.