Taiwan medical devices competitive, says Qisda VP

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based makers of medical devices and materials currently are technologically 2-3 years ahead of their Chinese competitors although the latter have a huge domestic market, said Harry Yang, vice president for Qisda's Medical Device and Product Group

Qisda expects sales from medical products and services in 2020 to reach NT$15 billion (US$519 million), increasing 30% on year and taking up about 6% of 2020 consolidated revenues, Yang noted, adding it aims to increase the segment's revenues to NT$20 billion in 2021, of which NT$5 billion will come from hemodialyzers.

Qisda currently produces hemodialyzers in Tawian for both the domestic and overseas markets including China, Yang said. For the Chinese market, Qisda has established a joint venture in China - BenQ Biotech (Shanghai) - with Shanghai Kunxin Medical Technology for making hemodialyzers, with production to begin in early 2022, Yang noted.

BenQ Biotech will have annual production capacity of 40-50 million hemodialyzers, while the production capacity in Taiwan will be expanded to 2.2 million units, Yang indicated.

Taiwan HealthCare+ Expo 2020

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020