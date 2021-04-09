IT + CE
Lite-On Tech sees March revenues rise
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.238billion (US$466 million) for March, increasing 27.27% sequentially and 5.06% on year.

Of the revenues, 53% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices; 22% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting; 26% from devices used in cloud computing, data centers, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$37.718 billion for first-quarter 2021, slipping 8.97% sequentially but growing 15.75% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.760 billion for March, rising 28.5% sequentially and 28.53% on year, and those of NT$50.904 billion for first-quarter 2021 declined 10.95% sequentially but increased 29.86% on year.

