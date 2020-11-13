Qisda reports impressive 3Q20 results

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Qisda has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$51.695 billion (US$1.78 billion), operating profit of NT$2.051 billion and net EPS of NT$1.04 - all being 10-year high levels.

Of the revenues, 45% came from LCD monitors; 5% from projectors; 12% from industrial automation products, automotive infotainment devices, LCD TVs and digital signage; 13% from networking/communication devices; 6% from medical services and devices/materials; and 12% from smart solutions for retail, factories, companny administration, medical care, education and energy management.

Qisda: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 51.695 13.37% 20.77% 134.567 8.62% Gross margin 14.48% 0.90pp 0.31pp 13.88% 0.02pp Operating profit 2.051 42.93% 18.01% 4.522 (7.37%) Net profit 2.046 115.60% 102.57% 3.227 9.72% Net EPS (NT$) 1.04 1.64

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020