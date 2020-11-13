Qisda reports impressive 3Q20 results

EMS provider Qisda has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$51.695 billion (US$1.78 billion), operating profit of NT$2.051 billion and net EPS of NT$1.04 - all being 10-year high levels.
Of the revenues, 45% came from LCD monitors; 5% from projectors; 12% from industrial automation products, automotive infotainment devices, LCD TVs and digital signage; 13% from networking/communication devices; 6% from medical services and devices/materials; and 12% from smart solutions for retail, factories, companny administration, medical care, education and energy management.
Qisda: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b)
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2020
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
51.695
13.37%
20.77%
134.567
8.62%
Gross margin
14.48%
0.90pp
0.31pp
13.88%
0.02pp
Operating profit
2.051
42.93%
18.01%
4.522
(7.37%)
Net profit
2.046
115.60%
102.57%
3.227
9.72%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.04
1.64
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020