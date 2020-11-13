IT + CE
Qisda reports impressive 3Q20 results
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Qisda has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$51.695 billion (US$1.78 billion), operating profit of NT$2.051 billion and net EPS of NT$1.04 - all being 10-year high levels.

Of the revenues, 45% came from LCD monitors; 5% from projectors; 12% from industrial automation products, automotive infotainment devices, LCD TVs and digital signage; 13% from networking/communication devices; 6% from medical services and devices/materials; and 12% from smart solutions for retail, factories, companny administration, medical care, education and energy management.

Qisda: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b)

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2020

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

51.695

13.37%

20.77%

134.567

8.62%

Gross margin

14.48%

0.90pp

0.31pp

13.88%

0.02pp

Operating profit

2.051

42.93%

18.01%

4.522

(7.37%)

Net profit

2.046

115.60%

102.57%

3.227

9.72%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.04

1.64

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.