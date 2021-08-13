Qisda expects high value-added business to take up 50% by 2022

EMS provider Qisda had 32% of second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$55.984 billion (US$2.00 billion) coming from high value-added business groups and aims to hike the revenue proportion to over 50% by the end of 2022, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen at the investor conference on Aug 12th.
Qisda's high value-added business groups are medical business including two hospitals in eastern China, medical devices and consumable materials, accounting for 7% of the total revenues; networking/communications and multimedia devices for 13%; smart solutions used in medical care, manufacturing, retail operation, energy management, enterprises-use business administration, and education for 12%.
ICT product lines, mainly LCD displays, projectors, LCD TVs, and digital signage, took up 60% of the total revenues, while others accounted for the remaining 8%.
Qisda expects strong demand for ICT products in the third quarter based on orders received, but is worried that a short supply of components and materials, as well as shortage of containers, may impact shipments, Chen said.
Qisda: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$b)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H21 amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
55.984
9.98%
28.19%
106.888
28.98%
Gross margin
14.75%
up 0.01pp
up 1.17pp
14.74%
up 1.23pp
Operating profit
1.907
11.00%
32.89%
3.625
46.64%
Net profit
3.805
80.16%
300.95%
5.917
401.02%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.93
3.01
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021
Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2021