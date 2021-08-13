Qisda expects high value-added business to take up 50% by 2022

EMS provider Qisda had 32% of second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$55.984 billion (US$2.00 billion) coming from high value-added business groups and aims to hike the revenue proportion to over 50% by the end of 2022, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen at the investor conference on Aug 12th.

Qisda's high value-added business groups are medical business including two hospitals in eastern China, medical devices and consumable materials, accounting for 7% of the total revenues; networking/communications and multimedia devices for 13%; smart solutions used in medical care, manufacturing, retail operation, energy management, enterprises-use business administration, and education for 12%.

ICT product lines, mainly LCD displays, projectors, LCD TVs, and digital signage, took up 60% of the total revenues, while others accounted for the remaining 8%.

Qisda expects strong demand for ICT products in the third quarter based on orders received, but is worried that a short supply of components and materials, as well as shortage of containers, may impact shipments, Chen said.

Qisda: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$b) Amount Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 55.984 9.98% 28.19% 106.888 28.98% Gross margin 14.75% up 0.01pp up 1.17pp 14.74% up 1.23pp Operating profit 1.907 11.00% 32.89% 3.625 46.64% Net profit 3.805 80.16% 300.95% 5.917 401.02% Net EPS (NT$) 1.93 3.01

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2021