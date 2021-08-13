中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:26
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    Qisda expects high value-added business to take up 50% by 2022
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    EMS provider Qisda had 32% of second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$55.984 billion (US$2.00 billion) coming from high value-added business groups and aims to hike the revenue proportion to over 50% by the end of 2022, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen at the investor conference on Aug 12th.

    Qisda's high value-added business groups are medical business including two hospitals in eastern China, medical devices and consumable materials, accounting for 7% of the total revenues; networking/communications and multimedia devices for 13%; smart solutions used in medical care, manufacturing, retail operation, energy management, enterprises-use business administration, and education for 12%.

    ICT product lines, mainly LCD displays, projectors, LCD TVs, and digital signage, took up 60% of the total revenues, while others accounted for the remaining 8%.

    Qisda expects strong demand for ICT products in the third quarter based on orders received, but is worried that a short supply of components and materials, as well as shortage of containers, may impact shipments, Chen said.

    Qisda: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    Amount

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21 amount

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    55.984

    9.98%

    28.19%

    106.888

    28.98%

    Gross margin

    14.75%

    up 0.01pp

    up 1.17pp

    14.74%

    up 1.23pp

    Operating profit

    1.907

    11.00%

    32.89%

    3.625

    46.64%

    Net profit

    3.805

    80.16%

    300.95%

    5.917

    401.02%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.93

    3.01

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

    Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2021

