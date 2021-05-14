IT + CE
Qisda chairman cautious about 2H21
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

While many Taiwan-based manufacturers have seen strong demand exceed their capacity, there will be much macroeconomic uncertainty in second-half 2021, according to Peter Chen, chairman and CEO of EMS provider Qisda.

Components and materials prices have been rising and the US saw its April consumer price index (CPI) rise 4.2% on year, the sharpest since September 2008, Chen said, warning that worldwide inflation may happen in second-half 2021, reducing consumers' demand and impacting Taiwan-based makers.

Qisda's high value-added business - consisting of two hospitals in China, medical devices and consumable materials, smart business solutions, communication/networking devices, IP cameras and mmWave radars - together took up 33% of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$50.904 billion (US$1.80 billion). Qisda aims to have the proportion rise to over 50% in 2022.

Qisda: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$b)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

50.904

(10.90%)

29.86%

Gross margin

14.74%

0.48pp

1.31pp

Operating profit

1.718

(17.84%)

65.67%

Net profit

2.112

19.93%

806.44%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.07

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021

Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 4% in April
  2. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.