Qisda chairman cautious about 2H21

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

While many Taiwan-based manufacturers have seen strong demand exceed their capacity, there will be much macroeconomic uncertainty in second-half 2021, according to Peter Chen, chairman and CEO of EMS provider Qisda.

Components and materials prices have been rising and the US saw its April consumer price index (CPI) rise 4.2% on year, the sharpest since September 2008, Chen said, warning that worldwide inflation may happen in second-half 2021, reducing consumers' demand and impacting Taiwan-based makers.

Qisda's high value-added business - consisting of two hospitals in China, medical devices and consumable materials, smart business solutions, communication/networking devices, IP cameras and mmWave radars - together took up 33% of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$50.904 billion (US$1.80 billion). Qisda aims to have the proportion rise to over 50% in 2022.

Qisda: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$b) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 50.904 (10.90%) 29.86% Gross margin 14.74% 0.48pp 1.31pp Operating profit 1.718 (17.84%) 65.67% Net profit 2.112 19.93% 806.44% Net EPS (NT$) 1.07

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021