Lite-On Tech sees November revenues drop
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.894 billion (US$481 million) for November, decreasing 1.46% sequentially and 7.45% on year.

Of the revenues, 76% came from IT products including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices; 20% from optoelectronics products including automotive CCMs, LED devices and lighting; and 4% from others, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$143.668 billion for January-November, falling 12.11% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.874 billion for November, hitting a monthly record with sequential growth of 10.02% and on-year of 31.20%, and those of NT$172.505 billion for January-November rose 11.03% on year.

