Qisda obtains NT$8.4 billion syndicated loan

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Qisda has obtained a syndicated bank loan of NT$8.4 billion (US$292 million) for increasing working capital and repaying debts, according to the company.

Bank of Taiwan, the arranger of the joint lending, originally planned to organize a loan of NT$7.0 billion but the participating banks were willing to lend more, subsequently settling at NT$8.4 billion, Qisda said, claiming it signifies the banks positive views about Qisda's business transformation in the past few years.

Qisda will keep optimizing existing businesses, while expanding its presence in the medical care, smart solutions and communication/networking sectors.