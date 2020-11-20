Advantech Intelligent City Services launches AIoT retail solution

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Advantech Intelligent City Services has launched StoreVue cloud-based AIoT smart retail solution.

StoreVue, which features digital signage, AI, IoT and big data analysis technologies, is intended to help retailers in store management, marketing, and operational analysis, according to the company's marketing director general Wesley Liu. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IPC maker Advantech.

To keep optimizing StoreVue, the company is seeking partners with expertise in big data analysis, content design, system integration and after-sale service, Liu indicated.

StoreVue has been adopted by more than 20 retail operators for use in nearly 2,000 chain stores in Taiwan, Liu said, adding the company has been tapping the markets in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries.

It also plans to tap the markets in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea beginning 2021 and aims to have StoreVue adopted by 100 retail operators for use in 10,000 chain stores worldwide in three years, Liu indicated.

Advantech Intelligent City Services marketing director general Wesley Liu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020