IT + CE
Advantech beefs up IoT solutions marketing in China
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing solution developer Advantech has enhanced marketing of IoT solutions in the China market, according to president Miller Chang for the company's embedded IoT business.

With China's infrastructure deployment driving local demand for IoT solutions, Advantech's R&D team in Kunshan, China has cooperated with local IC design houses and software developers to develop IoT solutions catering to the market, especially for use in automation equipment at factories and financial/banking operations, Chang said.

In the international market, Advantech focuses marketing of IoT solutions on application to 10 areas over the next five years, company chairman KC Liu noted.

Development of the IoT industry and market has so far fallen short of original expectation: worldwide deployments for IoT devices were expected to reach 50 billion in 2020 but only about 11 billion units have so far been deployed, Liu indicated. But Advantech is still optimistic about the IoT market, Liu said.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.