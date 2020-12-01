Advantech beefs up IoT solutions marketing in China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing solution developer Advantech has enhanced marketing of IoT solutions in the China market, according to president Miller Chang for the company's embedded IoT business.

With China's infrastructure deployment driving local demand for IoT solutions, Advantech's R&D team in Kunshan, China has cooperated with local IC design houses and software developers to develop IoT solutions catering to the market, especially for use in automation equipment at factories and financial/banking operations, Chang said.

In the international market, Advantech focuses marketing of IoT solutions on application to 10 areas over the next five years, company chairman KC Liu noted.

Development of the IoT industry and market has so far fallen short of original expectation: worldwide deployments for IoT devices were expected to reach 50 billion in 2020 but only about 11 billion units have so far been deployed, Liu indicated. But Advantech is still optimistic about the IoT market, Liu said.