IPC makers under pressure of component shortage

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing device makers, including Advantech, Aaeon Technology, Adlink Technology, Avalue Technology, DFI and Axiomtek, wary of components shortages, are stepping up negotiations with suppliers, seeking alternative supply sources or buying from the spot market, according to industry sources.

The shortages have resulted from strong demand for notebooks in the wake of the pandemic, squeezing components supply to the IPC sector, the sources said. As IPCs need components in small volumes and large varieties, makers are generally disadvantageous as compared with notebook makers in securing components.

Currently, ICs used in power supplies, LCD driver ICs, MOSFETs, and some passive components are in short supply, the sources noted.

IPC makers have prioritized procurement of components in common use and are trying not to use components that are most likely to be in shortage when designing products, the sources indicated.