IPC makers uncertain about 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing device makers are still uncertain about 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry sources.

The pandemic has decreased demand, especially products used in casinos and retail operation, in 2020. Except products used in ventilators and medical equipment for battling COVID-19, shipments for other medical applications have been delayed or cancelled, the sources noted.

Demand for products used in infrastructure has also been impacted by the pandemic, the sources indicated.