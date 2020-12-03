IT + CE
Compatibility necessary for IoT development, says Advantech chairman
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IoT development is expected to bottom out in 2020, with demand likely to grow fast over the next five years, hinging on compatibility among different platforms and apps, according to Advantech chairman KC Liu.

IoT platforms and apps from different makers are not mutually compatible currently because horizontal compatibility is not part of their development despite common technical standards, Liu said.

Advantech will make efforts to promote standard interfaces to enable compatibility, Liu noted.

As few Taiwan-based IPC makers have established their own IoT platforms and/or apps, Advantech will seek to talk with Chinese, US and European fellow makers about cooperation to boost compatibility, Liu indicated.

Advantech chairman KC Liu

Advantech chairman KC Liu
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, December 2020

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.