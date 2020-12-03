Compatibility necessary for IoT development, says Advantech chairman

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IoT development is expected to bottom out in 2020, with demand likely to grow fast over the next five years, hinging on compatibility among different platforms and apps, according to Advantech chairman KC Liu.

IoT platforms and apps from different makers are not mutually compatible currently because horizontal compatibility is not part of their development despite common technical standards, Liu said.

Advantech will make efforts to promote standard interfaces to enable compatibility, Liu noted.

As few Taiwan-based IPC makers have established their own IoT platforms and/or apps, Advantech will seek to talk with Chinese, US and European fellow makers about cooperation to boost compatibility, Liu indicated.

Advantech chairman KC Liu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, December 2020