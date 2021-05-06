Advantech to see 2Q21 shipments hit by component shortage

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Industrial PC maker Advantech expects its second-quarter 2021 sales to be affected by the ongoing shortages of upstream components, with 5-10% of the orders set to see delays in delivery, according to the company.

But Advantech expressed optimism that its revenues will grow sequentially in the third and fourth quarters as components shortages are expected to ease in the second half of the year.

The company has seen strong order momentum for its products and solutions, driven by reviving 5G infrastructure construction in China and the US and the growing smart production trend at the semiconductor and other manufacturing sectors.

But audio ICs, power management ICs and MOSFET chips are still in severe shortages, with some even 50% short of demand, the company said, adding that its order fulfillment performance in the second quarter will hinge on the actual supply of components.

Advantech said it has set up an ad hoc panel to cope with components shortages aiming to reduce their impacts on shipments and boost order fulfillment rates.

The company enforced 3-6% price hikes on its solutions for motherboards and system devices starting April, prompting clients to place additional orders in March to reduce their costs. This in turn enabled its first-quarter revenues to grow 24% on year to US$464 million.

Thanks to quote hikes, Advantech estimates its second-quarter revenues will grow to US$480-500 million, but gross margin may drop slightly to 37-39% from the first quarter's 39.6% due to cost increases in raw materials and components.