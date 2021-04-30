IT + CE
Advantech 1Q21 revenues, profits hit first-quarter records
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Advantech has released financial reports for the first quarter of 2021, with consolidated revenues of NT$13.161 billion (US$463 million), operating profit of NT$2.287 billion and net profit of NT$1.913 billion being the respective highest first-quarter figures ever on record.

Among business groups, corresponding first-quarter 2021 revenues increased 53% on year for industrial IoT, 37% for cloud computing IoT, 18% for service IoT, 7% for embedded IoT and decreased 14% for applied computing, Advantech said.

The company's first-quarter 2021 revenues from China rose 76% on year, while those from emerging markets combined went up 36%, those from North America up 11%, those from Europe up 8%, those from South Korea up 40%, those from Japan up 17%, Advantech noted.

While demand remains robust, delivery time for components and materials has become longer and supply volumes have been insufficient. The issues are expected to affect the company's consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2021, according to company chief information officer Eric Chen. Advantech has organized a task force to cope with these problems to minimize delays in shipment and shortfall in ordered volumes, Chen indicated.

Advantech: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$b)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

13.161

2.99%

16.76%

Gross margin

39.58%

up 0.12pp

up 0.59pp

Operating profit

2.287

0.42%

38.29%

Net profit

1.913

12.25%

47.76%

Net EPS (NT$)

2.48

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. China smartphone vendors see combined shipments drop in 1Q21
  2. Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.