Advantech 1Q21 revenues, profits hit first-quarter records

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Advantech has released financial reports for the first quarter of 2021, with consolidated revenues of NT$13.161 billion (US$463 million), operating profit of NT$2.287 billion and net profit of NT$1.913 billion being the respective highest first-quarter figures ever on record.

Among business groups, corresponding first-quarter 2021 revenues increased 53% on year for industrial IoT, 37% for cloud computing IoT, 18% for service IoT, 7% for embedded IoT and decreased 14% for applied computing, Advantech said.

The company's first-quarter 2021 revenues from China rose 76% on year, while those from emerging markets combined went up 36%, those from North America up 11%, those from Europe up 8%, those from South Korea up 40%, those from Japan up 17%, Advantech noted.

While demand remains robust, delivery time for components and materials has become longer and supply volumes have been insufficient. The issues are expected to affect the company's consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2021, according to company chief information officer Eric Chen. Advantech has organized a task force to cope with these problems to minimize delays in shipment and shortfall in ordered volumes, Chen indicated.

Advantech: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$b) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 13.161 2.99% 16.76% Gross margin 39.58% up 0.12pp up 0.59pp Operating profit 2.287 0.42% 38.29% Net profit 1.913 12.25% 47.76% Net EPS (NT$) 2.48

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021