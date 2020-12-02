Kaohsiung forms 5G AIoT International Alliance

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The government of Kaohsiung has announced the formation of a 5G AIoT International Alliance to develop an innovation park as an experiment and demonstration filed in the southern Taiwanese city.

Members of the alliance include government agencies - mainly Kaohsiung city government, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), National Development Council and National Communications Commission - and Microsoft Taiwan, Cisco Systems Taiwan, AMS (Amazon Web Services), Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far EasTone Telecommunications.

The 5G AIoT Innovation Park will be located in Asia New Bay Area (ANBA), the city's new central business district.

The city government will establish ANBA Entrepreneurship Base, a startup accelerator, as a starting point of developing the innovation park.

CHT announced investment of NT$50 million (US$1.7 million) to set up ICT infrastructure in the park, mainly a fiber-optic network and a dedicated enterprise network.