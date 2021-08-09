中文網
    Advantech to establish 15 AIoT emerging business units by yea-end 2025
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Industrial computing devices and solutions supplier Advantech, to cope with fast growing global demand for AI+IoT (AIoT) software platforms and solutions, will set up 15 AIoT-specific emerging business units by the end of 2025, according to company chairman KC Liu.

    Five emerging business units will focus on various AIoT software platforms and industrial app; seven will be engaged in SRPs (solution ready platforms) for application to smart manufacturing, connectivity of equipment, smart energy saving, environment and water treatment, smart city, smart retail operation and smart hospitals respectively; and three Advance Service Plus (AS+, Advantech's regional service operation), Liu said at a recent investors conference.

    Advantech has evolved from a purely hardware maker to a developer of standard software platforms and industrial apps, and now will shift focus on developing software platforms and hardware/software-integrated solutions, Liu noted.

    Development of AIoT applications has so far been short of original expectation, mainly because the ecosystem of AIoT-related industries, including hardware platforms, software platforms, various application software and on-site application, is difficult to establish, Liu explained.

    Advantech hit quarterly record book-bill ratio of 1.72 in second-quarter 2021, with shipments scheulded until first-half 2022, company COO Jamie Lin said. However, Advantech is still under pressure of components shortages, and to minimize the impact, it has signed long-term supply contracts, Lin noted.

    Advantech will soon expand production capacity at its factory in northern Taiwan and another in China to hike total production capacity by 30% by year-end 2021.

    Among Advantech's business groups, industrial IoT accounted for 36.19% of first-half 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$27.371 billion (US$980 million); embedded IoT, 23.30%; DMS (design manufacturing service) for applied computing, 10.00%; DMS for cloud computing IoT, 9.59%; service IoT, 8.35%; and AGS/APS, 12.58%.

    In terms of markets, 25.80% of the revenues came from North America, 15.89% from Europe, 27.35% from China, 9.70% from Japan and South Korea, 6.50% from Taiwan, 9.29% from other Asian countries and emerging markets, and 5.47% from others.

    Advantech: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    14.210

    7.97%

    1.37%

    27.371

    8.23%

    Gross margin

    36.71%

    (2.87pp)

    (4.42pp)

    38.09%

    (2.09pp)

    Operating profit

    2.197

    (3.94%)

    (22.67%)

    4.484

    (0.24%)

    Net profit

    1.790

    (6.43%)

    (22.44%)

    3.703

    (2.80%)

    Net EPS (NT$)

    2.31

    4.79

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Advantech AIoT chairman
    Companies
    Advantech Company Ltd.
