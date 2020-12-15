IT + CE
Advantech to develop smart mangaement system for Vietnam-based e-bus operator
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Industrial computing solution provider Advantech has disclosed its Vietnam-based subsidiary has signed an agreement with VinBus Ecology Transport Services, an electric bus service operator in the Southeast Asian country, to develop a smart e-bus management system for the latter.

The system to be developed by Advantech Vietnam Technology will cover management of e-bus fleets, depots, routes, passenger information, ADAS safety, drivers' behavior, batteries and Wi-Fi connectivity, Advantech said.

The functions of the system will be based on Advantech's AI-based TREK smart bus solution which includes an in-vehicle computing platform, an AI-based smart ADAS camera system, an industrial communication/networking system and an image push and display for notification system, Advantech noted.

Using AI-based image recognition, TREK can help drivers detect blind spots and send alarm for drivers' speeding, hard brake, distraction, drowsiness and fatigue, Advantech indicated.

VinBus will initially adopt the management system for e-buses running in Hanoi, and then in other Vietnamese cities, Advantech said, adding it plans to promote the system other countries in Asia and around the world.

