IPC makers cautious about shipments of retail, casino solutions in 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IPC vendors have seen shipments of their solutions, particularly for retail POS (point of sales) machines, casino-use gaming systems and ATMs, significantly affected by pandemic-inducted lockdowns in most of 2020, with the prospect of returning to normal in second-half 2021 at the earliest, according to industry sources.

Restaurants, retail stores and casinos in many cities in the US and Europe have been unable to operate normally amid lockdowns, and they had put on hold installation of new machines or replacement ones before restrictive measures were gradually relaxed in the third quarter, the sources said.

But the resurging pandemic in the US and Europe is again threatening to disrupt the progress of new procurement projects for POS machines and casino gaming equipment in the regions, according to Super Flower Computer, a Taiwanese supplier of POS solutions.

Super Flower said it is actively developing a spate of new equipment catering to post-pandemic new lifestyles, including self-check-out system, smart locker, BOPIS (buy online pickup in store), BORIS (buy online return in store), and temperature check-in kiosk.

But some IPC vendors including Flytech Technology, Adlink and Axiomtek have seen shipments for healthcare applications including ventilators grow sharply amid the pandemic in 2020