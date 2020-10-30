EV-use charging piles to see strong growth in China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Along with fast growing sales of electric vehicles (EVs), demand for EV-use charging piles in the China market is expected to grow, according to industry sources.

There were over 1.4 million EV-use charging piles around China as of the end of September 2020, meaning one pile for every 3.3 EVs, the sources said, adding the Chinese government aims at a ratio of 1:1 in 2030, the sources noted.

The total number of EVs in China will increase to 64 million in 2030, meaning that more than 60 million charging piles will need to be deployed in the next 10 years, the sources indicated.

Qingdao Teld New Energy operates 169,000 EV-use charging piles in China, the largest currently and it is followed by Star Charge (145,000 piles) and State Grid Corp of China (100,000), the sources said, adding Huawei and Alibaba will reportedly enter the market.

Taiwan-based power charging pile and/or key component makers include Delta Electronics, KS Terminals, AcBel Polytech, Well Shih Technology, Thinking Electronics Industrial, BizLink, Sinbon Electronics, Chroma ATE, Fortune Electric, Lite-On Technology, Elitegroup Computer Systems and Phihong Technology.