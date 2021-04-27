AcBel steps into EV components

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has landed orders for electric vehicle (EV) components from two clients, with production to begin at year-end 2021, according to company president Jerry Hsu.

AcBel is a supplier of components of power charging devices and control systems for China-based EV vendor Byton, industry sources said. Byton in early 2021 signed a cooperative framework agreement with Foxconn Electronics for it to provide manufacturing resources in China to help Byton start volume production of M-Byte, its first EV model, as soon as first-quarter 2022, the sources noted.

AcBel has joined MIH, a Foxconn-led open software/hardware-integrated platform for developing EVs.

AcBel will seek opportunities to step into power generation, storage and management through cooperation with business partners including affiliated companies, Hsu said.

Kinpo Electronics and Compal Electronics - two of its affiliates - can have products matched with AcBel's power supplies or collaborate with AcBel in product design for it to develop power supply solutions, the sources said, adding Compal has done so for notebooks and Kinpo is expected to do so for smart electric home appliances in 2021.

AcBel has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.855 billion (US$65.3 million) for March, increasing 51.38% sequentially but decreasing 7.06% on year, and those of NT$4.858 billion for January-March dropped 0.11% on year.